Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $494.21. 33,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,765. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.50 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

