Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $385,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

