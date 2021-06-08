Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.