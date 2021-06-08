Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 324,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.38. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.