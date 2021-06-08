Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Clover Health Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,149,391 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average volume of 80,376 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $8.44 on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,484,234. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

