Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 12,459 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,881% compared to the typical daily volume of 629 call options.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.