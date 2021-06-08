Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,986 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,455% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.

ALLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ALLT stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $674.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

