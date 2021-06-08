Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,870% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 1,285,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.72. APi Group has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

