Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €78.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.72 ($92.61).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAX shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €67.60 ($79.53). 42,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

