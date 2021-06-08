Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Purchases 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,402.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,287.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

