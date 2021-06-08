Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 244,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 26,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. 32,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,768. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

