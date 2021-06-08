Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,246.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $3,246.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00982057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.28 or 0.09545834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

