Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

