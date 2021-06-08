Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570–0.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,482. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.