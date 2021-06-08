Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after purchasing an additional 845,983 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

SLF opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.