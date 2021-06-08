Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Evercore from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.84.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$30.69 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.07. The stock has a market cap of C$46.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,705.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.31.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.5906414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

