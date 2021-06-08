Suretly Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,274.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 40.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $43,157.69 and approximately $2,274.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00994344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.32 or 0.09603546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051029 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

