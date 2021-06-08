Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

