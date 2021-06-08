SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $193,853.63 and approximately $34.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 180,249,361 coins and its circulating supply is 179,528,930 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

