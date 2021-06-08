Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of American States Water worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 758.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $83.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

