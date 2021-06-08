Swiss National Bank Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

