Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Colliers International Group worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

