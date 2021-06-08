Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 460,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $161,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

