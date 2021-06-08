Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,700 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 431,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -262.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.