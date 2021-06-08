Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

