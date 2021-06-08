Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

