Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.50. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands.

SNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $930.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,187,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.