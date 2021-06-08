Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Target by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $232.66. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

