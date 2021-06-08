Synovus Financial Corp Buys 18,303 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 31.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 142,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.4% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $3,977,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

