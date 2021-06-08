Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,740,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $68,916,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

