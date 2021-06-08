Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 632 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $560.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

