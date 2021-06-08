Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $232.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

