Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $234.50

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.50 and last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 24399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

