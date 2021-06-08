Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allegion were worth $38,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.58.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

