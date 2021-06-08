Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $649.58 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $274.51 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

