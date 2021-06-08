Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $43,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.