TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,299. The company has a market cap of $191.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,492. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.