TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.91 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

