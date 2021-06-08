Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of TX stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

