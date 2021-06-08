Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

