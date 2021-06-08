TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $97.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:TFII traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,877. TFI International has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

