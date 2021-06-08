The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.44.

BNS opened at C$81.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

