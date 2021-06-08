The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

