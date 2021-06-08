The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.

Shares of COO stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.30. 1,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

