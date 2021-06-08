The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.
Shares of COO stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.30. 1,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.