The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,170. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.