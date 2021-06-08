The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $302.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,417. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.