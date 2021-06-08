The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

XONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 410,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,452. The company has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

