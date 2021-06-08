The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 375,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Gap has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,685 shares of company stock worth $18,134,242. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

