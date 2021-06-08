The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 327.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 51,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 19,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 353,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.74. 29,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

