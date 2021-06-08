The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lessened by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,458 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $439,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $366,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

